Advertisement

DeWine clears senior centers to re-open starting September 21

The Williston Senior Center has reopened three months after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its closure.
The Williston Senior Center has reopened three months after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its closure.(KFYR-TV)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Senior centers can re-open starting September 21, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday.

The facilities have long been closed since coronavirus shutdowns first went into effect in March, and had remained closed due to the increased dangers COVID-19 poses to older people.

The month-long delay between DeWine’s announcement and the actual opening date was made to allow senior centers to develop safety protocols that meet state requirements.

DeWine said those requirements would included limiting capacity and entry sites, daily screenings, baseline & repeat testing, face coverings, cohorting and thorough cleaning.

In a related announcement, DeWine said he was issuing an order requiring all 765 assisted living facilities in Ohio to participate in baseline saliva testing for COVID-19 for all staff and residents at no cost.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

August 20th Weather Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Henry County man sentenced to two years in prison for sexual conduct with a minor

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Leslie Tietje will also have to register as a Tier 2 sex offender.

Back to School & Beyond

Penta Career Center returns to in-person classes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
Penta's Wood County students returned to classes Thursday.

News

Man indicted in 1996 Lake Township murder

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Victoria Jane Collins was found murdered in 1996 behind a truck stop in Lake Township.

Latest News

News

Some prep football referees in northwest Ohio take a step back

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Steve Slivka
Some referees have concerns over working games during a worldwide pandemic and have stepped away as an official for this fall.

News

Lambertville toddler has major basketball talent

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Steve Slivka
Anthony Miracola IV makes 200 shots a day. He is 19-months-old.

News

Penta Career Center excited to welcome students back to campus

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

August 20th Weather Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Can lineup of entertainers at national conventions affect polls?

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Performers for the DNC, including Billie Eilish and John Legend, are chosen carefully and with an eye toward swaying potential voters.

Four individuals wanted in connections to a burglary in Sylvania were found and arrested early Wednesday morning in an abandoned warehouse in Toledo.

Updated: 17 hours ago