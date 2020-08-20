DeWine clears senior centers to re-open starting September 21

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Senior centers can re-open starting September 21, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday.

The facilities have long been closed since coronavirus shutdowns first went into effect in March, and had remained closed due to the increased dangers COVID-19 poses to older people.

The month-long delay between DeWine’s announcement and the actual opening date was made to allow senior centers to develop safety protocols that meet state requirements.

DeWine said those requirements would included limiting capacity and entry sites, daily screenings, baseline & repeat testing, face coverings, cohorting and thorough cleaning.

In a related announcement, DeWine said he was issuing an order requiring all 765 assisted living facilities in Ohio to participate in baseline saliva testing for COVID-19 for all staff and residents at no cost.

