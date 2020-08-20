Fire forces evacuation of Oregon apartment complex

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Crews are racing to put out the flames at an apartment complex fire on the 3100 block of Navarre Ave. in Oregon early Thursday evening.

According to the Oregon Fire Chief, a person was grilling on the third floor balcony of the Kingston Court Apartments when the grill caught fire, spreading to the second floor apartment below.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Officials are checking for smoke damage in order to determine if residents can return to their homes.

