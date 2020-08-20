Advertisement

Fire forces evacuation of Oregon apartment complex

Fire crews were putting out a fire at an apartment complex on the 3100 block of Navarre in Oregon, Ohio on August 20, 2020.
By Ryan Gustafson
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Crews are racing to put out the flames at an apartment complex fire on the 3100 block of Navarre Ave. in Oregon early Thursday evening.

According to the Oregon Fire Chief, a person was grilling on the third floor balcony of the Kingston Court Apartments when the grill caught fire, spreading to the second floor apartment below.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Officials are checking for smoke damage in order to determine if residents can return to their homes.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

