Henry County man sentenced to two years in prison for sexual conduct with a minor

Leslie Tietje
Leslie Tietje (WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Henry County man who pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor was sentenced to 48 months in prison. Leslie R. Tietje, 40, will also have to register as a Tier 2 sex offender.

“Mere months elapsed between the criminal act and today’s sentencing -– despite a pandemic, law enforcement and prosecutors are working diligently to swiftly deliver justice,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “The time served behind bars will rightfully move much slower.”

Tietje pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor -- both third degree felonies -- on July 13 following an April 21 indictment. The charges specify that the victim was between 13 and 16 years old and that the difference in age between Tietje and the victim was greater than 10 years when the crimes occurred on Feb. 10.

The case was investigated by the Bryan Police Department with assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

