Local family explains why they chose online school before pandemic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Last year, Jody Lovitt was forced to find an alternative to a traditional school for her 15-year-old son, Joshua.

“Joshua was having problems,” she said, “and he was in a regular school, and he actually ended up having mono.”

Joshua transitioned into Great River Connections Academy, a tuition-free online K-12 school. Joshua says getting acclimated took some time but eventually he performed well.

“There’s live sessions, so you can actually talk to the teacher, too, and if you want to call and need some help, you can text or email her and she gets back to you really quickly,” he said.

Joshua had thoughts of returning to a traditional school for a brief moment, but Jody says once the coronavirus hit, they knew he was meant to stay the course.

“I was like, Thank God we did this when we did this. It was a blessing because he didn’t miss a beat,” Jody said.

