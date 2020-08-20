Lucas County marriage licenses drop 27 percent

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Probate Court’s Division of Marriage Licenses is experiencing a spring and summer wedding season like never before.

Buffey Beasley is the acting Lucas County Marriage License supervisor.

“Summer season, everyone is out here on the lawn getting married. So now we can’t come into the building, we’re closed to the public, so we’re not seeing all the weddings out in the lawn,” said Beasley.

Buffey Beasley’s office overlooks the Lucas County Court square lawn.

Beasley explained one of the joys of her job is getting to watch couples wed from her own personal view.

This year Beasley said the number of couples that fill the square has slowed drastically and marriage licenses have dropped significantly.

“This year we’re down quite a bit. We’re at 1,590,” said Beasley.

According to Lucas County court documents marriage licenses have dropped 27 percent from January 1st to August 14th compared to the same window of time in 2018.

The documents state that in the first 8 months of 2018 2,174 marriage licenses were issued.

In 2019 the documents show 1,927 marriage licenses obtained from January to August.

This year in 2020 the documents show only 1,590 licenses enacted.

“Numbers have dropped due to COVID and then people have not been getting married because they can’t have big gatherings, so some people want the big gatherings,” said Beasley.

Beasley believes the steep drop off is 100 percent a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s what’s going on today. It’s COVID, you have to adjust,” said Beasley.

The Lucas County Probate Court’s Division of Marriage Licenses has adjusted its practice by moving its service all online.

The Division remains closed to the public and is only offering its services online and over the phone.

“The problem with a phone call is, it’s hard getting people together. Once we get them the oath, they have to all be together at the same time. So now we have to make a couple of phone calls, then I have to call them back, and we just don’t have that special connection,” said Beasley.

Beasley said the new process is different and can present new challenges, but it does not stop people from finalizing their love.

“People are still in love. People are still getting married,” said Beasley.

Couples in the state of Ohio now must adhere to Governor Mike DeWine’s mandated orders to limit the spread of the virus when getting married.

Just Married wedding chapel in downtown Toledo is providing a safe alternative option for couples to express their love.

“We are an adorable, affordable, wedding chapel,” said Owner Jess Kozak.

Just Married is seeing business boom as of late.

Jess Kozak believes Just Married is a perfect option for the community to turn to amid the pandemic.

“We are in unprecedented and unpredictable times, so I think this is a place that is great for somebody to come get married and enjoy those special moments, with a smaller group of loved ones,” said Kozak.

Kozak explains Just Married is a space available for anyone to walk into and express their love.

Just Married allows walk-in customers to use their chapel during their business hours.

Kozak explains that the chapel is limited to small guest lists, but still provides an intimate romantic space for couples to embrace their big days.

“Before the pandemic, we would have those couples who wanted a smaller wedding and then maybe plan something down the line or just stop here and continue on with their journey. However, now we’re seeing a lot more of let’s just have something smaller and I think that’s great,” said Kozak.

Just Married requires guests to wear masks inside their chapel, as well as follow mandated rules set in place by the CDC.

Kozak said she understands things are different for her business and marriage as a whole right now, but no matter what nothing will ever change love.

“Love has not been shaken during this pandemic. We’re still here and we’re supporting our couples that come here and want to move forward with their wedding days.”

