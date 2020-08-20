Man indicted in 1996 Lake Township murder

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 24-year-old cold case in Lake Township is closer to being resolved after a man was indicted Wednesday for the murder of Victoria Jane Collins.

Samuel William Legg III was indicted by a Wood County grand jury on two counts of aggravated murder, murder, rape, and kidnapping. He was already linked to two other murders, in Medina County, Ohio, and Lake County, Ill. He was previously indicted in Medina County and Mahoning County, Ohio.

Collins was found murdered on December 20, 1996, behind the Union 76 truck stop in Lake Township.

Legg is currently in custody in Ohio.

