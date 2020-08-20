Advertisement

New audio from the Goodyear training on their zero-tolerance policy

By Isaac French and Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New audio from the training at the Topeka Goodyear plant gives more details about what was talked about in that meeting, including updates on their zero-tolerance policy.

The meeting has come into question after a photo of a slide showed what is and isn’t acceptable in the workplace.

13 NEWS-WIBW obtained an audio recording of the presentation. The speaker referenced instances of racial graffiti in the locker room, and detailed what is and is not allowed under the company’s zero-tolerance policy.

“Some people may wish to express their views on social justice or inequity or equity issues such as black lives matter or LGBTQ pride on their face coverings, shirts or wristbands. That will be deemed approved because it applies with a zero-tolerance stance,” the speaker said during the meeting. “However if any associate wears all, blue, white lives matter shirts or face coverings, that will be not appropriate.”

The unidentified speaker says the rules were created to make a better work environment.

“The rules around now what you can wear. Let’s try and comply with these so you know everybody feels good in this factory. I want to make sure guys, think about what we do in this factory, in this factory right. We all work together to make tires that’s what we do. That’s what we get paid to do. So, let’s continue to do that and do the right thing and keep this place what it has always been, a good place to work,” the speaker said.

The speaker does not specifically mention the Donald Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ slogan shown on the slide, but did say political campaigns are a no-go.

“Democrat. Republican. Trump. Biden. Sanders. Whatever. That will no longer be allowed in the plant,” he listed off.

The photo has since gained national attention including an acknowledgement from President Donald trump calling for a boycott on the company’s tires.

In a statement Wednesday morning, Goodyear said its corporate office did not create or distribute the slide. A spokesperson declined comment when asked if it was created locally, or if the content was inaccurate.

The local United Steelworkers Local 307 declined comment, but the national union responded to the President’s tweet with the following:

“During the past year, our union and our individual members reached out directly to the President and his White House staff on countless occasions as Goodyear was closing its 90-year-old American tire plant in Gadsden, Ala., which resulted in hundreds of workers losing their jobs,” USW International President Tom Conway said.

“This closure happened as imported tires from around the globe flooded the U.S. market, leaving the union no choice but to again file a trade case challenging these unfairly traded imports.

It would have been nice if the President would have paid as much attention to that loss of American jobs as he does to his MAGA hats. Maybe a tweet or two back then would have been helpful.”

Listen to the full audio here:

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Four individuals wanted in connections to a burglary in Sylvania were found and arrested early Wednesday morning in an abandoned warehouse in Toledo.

Updated: 45 minutes ago

News

Lucas County buys larger ballot box ahead of November election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christina Williams
The Lucas County Board of Elections is preparing for a possible increase in absentee voting this November. A new, larger ballot box is on order.

News

Band and choir students await COVID plan from Governor DeWine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
Area schools are waiting for Governor DeWine to announce the COVID plans for performing arts this fall.

News

Toledo-based cleaning supply business sees amazing growth amid pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
JAWS International has seen a 300% increase in cartridge sales in 2020

Latest News

News

JAWS International

Updated: 5 hours ago
JAWS International is adding on to its facility and hiring more workers

Education

TPS launches meal delivery and resource distribution initiative

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
Beginning September 8th Toledo Public Schools will offer delivered breakfasts and lunches to students in need, as well as a bus load of other available student resources.

Sports

Punching Out Parkinson’s at International Boxing Club

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
At the International Boxing Club in North Toledo, more than 40 people participate in the free classes in an effort to knock out Parkinson’s Disease – a brain disorder that leads to shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with walking, balance, and coordination.

News

The Punch Out Parkinson's Disease program has helped many Toledo area residents keep symptoms at bay

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Punch Out Parkinson's Disease program has helped many Toledo area residents keep symptoms at bay.

News

Michigan man dies in early Tuesday crash

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The driver failed to yield at a stop sign and died after his vehicle was struck by a SUV.

News

August 19th Noon Weather Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago