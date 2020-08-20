Police chief meets with former gang members, local athletes and community activist to discuss gun violence.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Community activists, former gang members, local athletes and police met recently to discuss how to curb gun violence in Toledo. The City of Toledo has recorded 37 murders and numerous shootings so far this year. Community activist David Ross says the first step is to use people from the community to help mentor the youth.

“Use neighborhood leaders like gang leaders regardless of what walk a life they come from. If they have the leadership role we want to utilize them to bring these kids and bring people to the table where we can communicate with them,” said community Activist David Ross.

The men know the streets. They’ve held basketball tournaments and community events where they’ve connected with youth. Ross says Toledo police officers also have to get involved for this to work. He says officers have to get involved in the community to know the neighborhoods they are patrolling. Gerry Porter knows the gang life all too well. He’s a former gang member and now spends his time mentoring kids.

“It’s like that’s a little stuff that we take for granted. I don’t want that to be my son or any of his friends or anybody’s kids,” said Gerry Porter.

Porter called the violence a public health epidemic. His message to the streets.

“Change your circle while you can. Be smart, go get a book, learn about your credit. You don’t need a gun.”

Professional boxer Antwan Jones is dedicated to breaking the cycle of violence that’s destroying communities. Jones says he reminds the kids not to be a follower, but a leader.

“At the end of the day they do a lot of stuff and when they’re in jail and things happen it’s too late.

A Stop the Violence Rally is scheduled at Smith Park on September 12 to promote community unity.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.