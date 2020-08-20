Richmond EMT is one of the newest American Girl Dolls

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - When American Girl, the maker of American Girl Dolls, announced its “Heroes With Heart” contest to honor frontline workers, one girl knew exactly who to nominate.

April O’Quinn, an EMT with the Richmond Ambulance Authority, was nominated by her niece Lacey. Families were asked to nominate a hero who makes a difference in their lives and goes “above and beyond.”

Nominators like Lacey had to submit a photo and answer how their nominee was supporting the community by late June. Last month, O’Quinn received an exciting phone call from her niece — letting her know she was one of five heroes who won the contest.

“Lacey was on the other side screaming that we had won! I was in shock. I didn’t know what to say so instead I cried for her,” O’Quinn said. “The excitement and smiles as she opened her hero doll was all worth it.”

Grand prize winners received a custom-made American Girl doll and outfit in their hero’s likeness. Nominators also receive a $200 American Girl gift card.

“We at the Richmond Ambulance Authority are so excited for April and her niece Lacey,” said RAA CEO Chip Decker. “We’re thankful American Girl held a contest to recognize our frontline heroes and are thrilled to have one of our employees represent EMS.”

To learn more about the contest, visit americangirl.com/heroes.

