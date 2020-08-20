Advertisement

Toledo man turns eyesore into a neighborhood treasure

Fletcher Richardson has filled the once-vacant lot with beautiful gardens
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has turned a vacant lot into a gorgeous green space. Fletcher Richardson is a retired nurse. One of his hobbies is gardening. He says he’s loved it since moving into his home more than 30 years ago.

Through the years, Fletcher has turned the land he owns in a quiet neighborhood into beautiful gardens. When the house next door was torn down last year and the property became available, he bought it.

Fletcher knew what he wanted to do with his new land right away. He started planting flowers and fruits trees on it this year, saying he loved having a blank canvas to work with.

There’s something different everywhere you turn from roses and hydrangea to grapes, cotton and apple trees. Fletcher spends hours every day tending to his gardens and loves sharing his piece of paradise.

“The Lucas County Land Bank offered the lot to me. I decided to buy it and do something with it to stabilize the neighborhood. It’s also allowed me to get some of my creativity out. I also enjoy photography, and the garden has provided a lot of great shots, especially at night with moonlight shining on it. I enjoy being able to share the gardens with everyone. Neighbors visit as well as complete strangers. I even had a man ask me if I could put a picnic table and chairs in the gardens,” said Fletcher.

Fletcher already shares a lot of the vegetables he grows with neighbors, and he’s hoping to have some apples from his new trees to give to them next year.

