8/21: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rain chances have all but evaporated heading through the weekend, with only a stray shower or storm possible late Sunday. Highs will remain around the 90-degree mark for the next week, with humidity early next week making it feel like the mid-90s. Low rain chances look to return Thursday/Friday, though that will be heavily dependent on the track of two separate storms brewing in the Gulf right now.

