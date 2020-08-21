Advertisement

8/21: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast

Hot/humid weekend; isolated storms Sunday
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rain chances have all but evaporated heading through the weekend, with only a stray shower or storm possible late Sunday. Highs will remain around the 90-degree mark for the next week, with humidity early next week making it feel like the mid-90s. Low rain chances look to return Thursday/Friday, though that will be heavily dependent on the track of two separate storms brewing in the Gulf right now.

