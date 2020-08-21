Advertisement

Another Ft. Hood soldier missing; Army asks for help

The First Cavalry Division of Fort Hood says Sgt. Elder Fernandes has not been heard from since Monday.
The First Cavalry Division of Fort Hood says Sgt. Elder Fernandes has not been heard from since Monday.(U.S. Department of Defense via CNN)
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Army is asking for help in locating a 23-year-old soldier based at Fort Hood in Texas.

The First Cavalry Division says Sgt. Elder Fernandes has not been heard from since Monday.

Family members reported Fernandes missing Wednesday.

They told police that Fernandes' staff sergeant was the last person to see him, when he dropped Fernandes off at home Monday night.

Fort Hood has come under scrutiny recently, after at least eight soldiers died since the start of the year.

Last month, an independent review panel was formed to investigate the "command climate and culture" at Fort Hood.

This after the killing of 20-year-old Spc. Vanessa Guillen gained national attention this summer.

Guillen disappeared in April, and her remains were found in a shallow grave June 30.

A soldier suspected in Guillen’s disappearance killed himself after police confronted him.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

High school football team under quarantine in Missouri

Updated: 5 minutes ago
The Blue Valley West football team is quarantining after three people associated with the program tested positive for COVID-19.

National

6 hospitalized after pipeline explosion at port in Corpus Christi, Texas

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The city’s Police Department Deputy Chief Billy Breedlove tells the Corpus Christi Caller-Times that the pipeline exploded after a barge in the water hit it.

National

High school football team under quarantine in Missouri

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
The Blue Valley West football team is quarantining after three people associated with the program tested positive for COVID-19.

National

German doctors: Russia’s Navalny fit enough to fly to Berlin

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
German doctors have examined Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is in a coma in a Siberian hospital, and say he is fit enough to be flown to Berlin for treatment on a special medical plane, a charity representative says.

National

Judge accepts Giannulli plea deal in college bribery scheme; Loughlin to be sentenced

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The famous couple pleaded guilty in May to participating in the college admissions cheating scheme that has ensnared wealthy parents and elite athletic coaches across the country.

Latest News

National

Postmaster says ballots No. 1 priority, ‘no idea’ equipment was being removed

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump praises the new head of the Postal Service, a Republican donor and ally. But Democrats warn DeJoy's cost-cutting initiatives since arriving in June are causing an upheaval that threatens the election.

News

Democrats look forward as convention wraps

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
Democrats look forward as convention wraps

News

Kayne West fails to meet threshold for Ohio 2020 Presidential ballot

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The Ohio Secretary of State announced West failed to meet requirements necessary to appear on Presidential ballot in Ohio.

National Politics

Postmaster general tells Senate he supports voting by mail

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before a Senate committee Friday.

News

Juvenile injured after setting off firework in parked car Friday morning

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Two juveniles found a firework mortar in a yard and set it off while sitting in a parked car.

News

Athens man named top finalist for Mississippi flag design

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WTVY Staff and Anna Mahan
Mississippi has been on the hunt for a new state flag the past few months and a North Alabama man is one of the finalists.