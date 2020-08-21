Athens man named top finalist for Mississippi flag design

Mississippi has been on the hunt for a new state flag the past few months and a North Alabama man is one of the finalists.

Micah Whitson owns and works at a Boston-based design shop, but grew up in an area a little closer to home, Athens, Alabama.

This week the Mississippi Department of Archives and History announced that his flag design is one of five finalists. He calls his design the “The Great River Flag.”

The designs will be made into flags and displayed in front of the Old Capitol Museum next week for public viewing.

The commission will choose the final design next month and it will be included on the ballot in November.

The idea for a new flag came when the state decided earlier this year to remove the Confederate emblem from its flag.

