August 21st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today will be sunny and warm with highs in the upper 80s. Tonight will be clear and not quite as cool with lows in the low 60s. Saturday will warm up into the upper 80s with a mostly sunny sky. Sunday will bring a few more clouds again with highs in the upper 80s. The chance of rain over the weekend is very low and mainly confined across our southern counties. We will heat up into the 90s next week. There is a better chance of rain late next week.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.