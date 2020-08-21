Advertisement

August 21st Weather Forecast

Turning Hot & Dry
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today will be sunny and warm with highs in the upper 80s. Tonight will be clear and not quite as cool with lows in the low 60s. Saturday will warm up into the upper 80s with a mostly sunny sky. Sunday will bring a few more clouds again with highs in the upper 80s. The chance of rain over the weekend is very low and mainly confined across our southern counties. We will heat up into the 90s next week. There is a better chance of rain late next week.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

8/20: Dan’s Thursday 11pm Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dan Smith
Sunny and warmer Friday, and that heat and humidity keep ramping up through the weekend! Dan Smith has the details.

Forecast

8/20: Dan’s Thursday 11pm Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Sunny and warmer Friday, and that heat and humidity keep ramping up through the weekend! Dan Smith has the details.

Forecast

8/20: Dan's Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Sunny and warmer Friday, and that heat and humidity keep ramping up through the weekend! Dan Smith has the details.

Forecast

August 20th Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:10 AM EDT
|
By Ross Ellet
Warmer & Dry

Latest News

Forecast

8/19/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:46 PM EDT
8/19/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

8/19/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT
|
By Jay Berschback
8/19/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

8/19/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT
8/19/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Forecast

August 19th Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:03 AM EDT
|
By Ross Ellet
Sunny & Dry Week

Forecast

8/18/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT
8/18/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

8/18/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT
|
By Jay Berschback
8/18/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast