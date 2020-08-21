Advertisement

BGSU President bans large parties on and off-campus due to COVID-19

Student who do not aide could face suspension from the university
BGSU bans large parties on and off-campus as students return for a new semester.
BGSU bans large parties on and off-campus as students return for a new semester.(WTVG)
By Christina Williams
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Students are moving back to Bowling Green. The start of the new school year is just around the corner and move-in is underway. It’s the first time most students have been back since the University went virtual to round out the Spring semester. This fall things will look different in the college town. BGSU President, Dr. Rodney Rogers is sending out a warning to students, no large gatherings allowed.

“No large parties in Bowling Green,” says Dr. Rogers.

The push is one Rogers says the university is taking seriously.

“10 or more people in an unstructured setting without masks and distancing won’t be tolerated. That could lead to potential suspension from the university. We are taking this very seriously,” says Dr. Rogers.

It’s part of a series of steps BGSU has in place to keep students safe as they return to campus. From portable hand washing stations, to social distance markers, even outdoor classroom space in a parking lot, BGSU is doing what it can to adhere to the Ohio Department of Health Guidelines. This fall only 4,000 students are living on-campus, compared to 6,000 before COVID-19. Nearly 75% of the dorms are now singles in an effort to keep students safe. Dr. Rogers says 25% of the student body is continuing learning online or commuting this semester.

With the weekend before school begins fast approaching, Dr. Rogers says he is teaming up with the Mayor of Bowling Green and the city police department to greet students both on and off campus and make sure the large parties are stopped before they even start.

“Over the weekend we will go throughout the neighborhoods because those students off campus are BGSU students as well and the code of conduct extends off campus,” says Rogers.

BGSU police and City of Bowling Green Police along with bar owners and landlords have all met with BGSU leaders to talk about the expectations that all students must follow the current guidelines in place by the state and if they do not, they risk being sent home.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Clyde returns to the field with a fresh, new beginning

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
The focus is on the 2020 season, not 2019 when Clyde won the Division IV state championship game 42-14 over Licking Valley. Eighteen of the 22 starters from that squad have graduated.

News

Clyde returns to the field as the defending Division IV state champions.

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Clyde returns to the field as the defending Division IV state champions.

News

Police chief meets with former gang members, local athletes and community activist to discuss gun violence.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
Community activists, former gang members, local athletes and police met recently to discuss how to curb gun violence in Toledo.

News

Fire forces evacuation of Oregon apartment complex

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
Crews are racing to put out the flames at an apartment complex fire on the 3100 block of Navarre Ave. in Oregon early Thursday evening.

Latest News

News

$620k in grants awarded to small businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
A wide array of Toledo businesses have taken advantage of the COVID grant program.

News

Lucas County marriage licenses drop 27 percent

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
According to Lucas County court documents 1,590 marriage licenses were obtained from January 1st to August 14th of 2020, 27 percent less than the same period of time in 2018.

News

Toledo man turns eyesore into a neighborhood treasure

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
Fletcher Richardson has filled the once-vacant lot with beautiful gardens.

News

Once-vacant lot turned into beautiful gardens

Updated: 3 hours ago
Fletcher Richardson spends several hours working in his garden every day

News

Goodyear has revised its policy on expressing support for law enforcement

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat and Alyssa Willetts
The CEO of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company has released a statement clarifying the company's stance regarding what is and is not allowed inside the workplace.

News

DeWine clears senior centers to re-open starting September 21

Updated: 7 hours ago
Senior centers can re-open starting September 21, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday.