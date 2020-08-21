BGSU President bans large parties on and off-campus due to COVID-19

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Students are moving back to Bowling Green. The start of the new school year is just around the corner and move-in is underway. It’s the first time most students have been back since the University went virtual to round out the Spring semester. This fall things will look different in the college town. BGSU President, Dr. Rodney Rogers is sending out a warning to students, no large gatherings allowed.

“No large parties in Bowling Green,” says Dr. Rogers.

The push is one Rogers says the university is taking seriously.

“10 or more people in an unstructured setting without masks and distancing won’t be tolerated. That could lead to potential suspension from the university. We are taking this very seriously,” says Dr. Rogers.

It’s part of a series of steps BGSU has in place to keep students safe as they return to campus. From portable hand washing stations, to social distance markers, even outdoor classroom space in a parking lot, BGSU is doing what it can to adhere to the Ohio Department of Health Guidelines. This fall only 4,000 students are living on-campus, compared to 6,000 before COVID-19. Nearly 75% of the dorms are now singles in an effort to keep students safe. Dr. Rogers says 25% of the student body is continuing learning online or commuting this semester.

With the weekend before school begins fast approaching, Dr. Rogers says he is teaming up with the Mayor of Bowling Green and the city police department to greet students both on and off campus and make sure the large parties are stopped before they even start.

“Over the weekend we will go throughout the neighborhoods because those students off campus are BGSU students as well and the code of conduct extends off campus,” says Rogers.

BGSU police and City of Bowling Green Police along with bar owners and landlords have all met with BGSU leaders to talk about the expectations that all students must follow the current guidelines in place by the state and if they do not, they risk being sent home.

