Clyde returns to the field with a fresh, new beginning

The Fliers are the defending Division IV state champions
By Justin Feldkamp
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLYDE, Ohio (WTVG) - The focus is on the 2020 season, not 2019 when Clyde won the Division IV state championship game 42-14 over Licking Valley. Eighteen of the 22 starters from that squad have graduated.

“We’re replacing all of our skill and all of our line. We had five senior offensive lineman, senior quarterback, senior running back, senior wing. Everybody is trying to prove themselves and find a spot. It easy to say let’s go back to work because everybody is learning new stuff and new positions,” head coach Ryan Carter said.

Senior offensive lineman Trenton Mominee added, “There’s not a lot of seniors this year but I feel like we’ve been putting in the work in the offseason and we’ve stepped up to the ability that we should be though.”

“With going to state last year we had a lot of guys on the scout team get five extra weeks of practice so that helped out a lot and last year we were tight but this year we’ve all come together and we’re all pretty close,” said Dillon Overmyer, a junior linebacker.

Clyde begins its season next Friday August 28th against Willard but first they’ll scrimmage this Friday August 21st against Huron.

