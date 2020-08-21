Advertisement

Democrats look forward as convention wraps

By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Democrats now begin looking forward as they wrap-up their national convention. That path forward is going to look a little different this year, as so much already has this year.

Don't expect Democrats to be going door to door, a real staple for the party especially in densely packed urban neighborhoods. COVID-19 has eliminated that. The strategy will be more digital and has to be wide reaching.

Democratic conventions are nothing new for Sandusky delegate Andrea Jones.

“This one by far tops every single one,” said Jones.

This is Jones’ third time around. She like the rest of the delegates this year participated virtually. Jones does not believe less in-person energy will hamper the Democrats’ momentum.

“It’s so important not to just to fall back and need some entertainment to get us energized. We need to know and understand what’s at stake,” said Jones.

“Where the party goes from here is sort of an open question. There’s no playbook for what they should do next,” said Melissa Miller, Ph. D.

Dr. Miller is Bowling Green State University political science professor. She says expect Democrats to roll out digital and other electronic messaging and ads.

When it comes to themes, two stood out this week. They are uniting the party and looking for Republicans who aren’t happy with the president’s performance.

“It’s possible they might try and walk and chew gum at the same time. If they can do it that would probably be the most effective mixed strategy which is to both try and drive up enthusiasm,” said Dr. Miller.

“I feel even more energized because I know what’s at stake,” said Jones. The hard work begins now. President Trump won Ohio by 8 points in 2016

Joe Biden will have policy issues to overcome. He was a supporter of NAFTA and the Trans Pacific Partnership and neither was very popular in Ohio. Biden did support the auto industry bailout which was popular so expect to hear that quite often in the next few months.

