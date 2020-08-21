Advertisement

Donation will help stock the shelves at local pet food pantry for months

By Lissa Guyton
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A huge donation to a local pet food bank, and the timing couldn’t be better. As you know, a lot of volunteer organizations have been especially hard hit during the pandemic. Toledo’s PET Bull Project food pantry has seen a significant increase in requests for help. So the surprise donation was a wonderful gift.

The pantry helps hundreds of people feed their pets every month. Chewy.com donated 979 bags of dog food. All that food weighs about 16,000 pounds, and is worth more than $35,000. In fact, the donation was so big, there wasn’t enough room at the food pantry to store it, so it was delivered to a downtown warehouse. It’s one of the largest donations in the food pantry’s history, and it couldn’t have arrived at a better time

The pantry helps feed about one thousand animals every month, and the numbers have jumped significantly this year. Trisha Lohr is the pantry manager.

“We serve more than 500 families a month right now, and a lot of them have multiple animals. We have some come in who have a whole menagerie. A lot of the new people we are seeing are essential workers who are still working, but may have had their hours cut. Because of that, they are taking a financial hit but may not qualify for unemployment or assistance. Even people who normally donate to the food pantry are now having to ask for help. It has been a struggle to keep up with the demand, so this donation is extra special. It will last for a couple months,” said Lohr.

Chewy.com made the donation in honor of National Food Bank Day in September.

Toledo’s PET Bull Project does a lot more than help people feed their pets. The volunteer group also hosts free events every summer in places where people may not have easy access to help. This year they are hosting several events in local parks.

Cindy Reinsel is the director. “We provide free training, rabies vaccines, collars, leashes toys and food. We work hard to keep people with their pets. In some cases, a dog is all someone has. If there is something we can do to help, that is what we are all about,” said Reinsel.

The organization is always looking for volunteers and donations. If you’d like to help, or you need help long on to toledospetbullproject.com.

