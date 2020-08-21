Advertisement

6 hospitalized after pipeline explosion at port in Corpus Christi, Texas

A large pipeline fire is ablaze Friday morning, according to the Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 2.
A large pipeline fire is ablaze Friday morning, according to the Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 2.(Source: Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 2./Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Officials say six people have been hospitalized after a pipeline exploded in the port and refinery district of Corpus Christi, Texas.

The city’s Police Department Deputy Chief Billy Breedlove tells the Corpus Christi Caller-Times that the pipeline exploded after a barge in the water hit it.

The fire was reported about 8 a.m. Friday near Nueces Bay in the northern part of the city.

Flames and a large plume of black smoke were visible.

Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha told the newspaper that six people were transported to a hospital, and two additional people refused treatment.

Rocha says they’re “trying to get a headcount of everybody.”

FYI - there is a large pipeline fire on Navigation Dr. Please stay clear of the area.

Posted by Nueces County ESD #2 on Friday, August 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

High school football team under quarantine in Missouri

Updated: 5 minutes ago
The Blue Valley West football team is quarantining after three people associated with the program tested positive for COVID-19.

National

High school football team under quarantine in Missouri

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
The Blue Valley West football team is quarantining after three people associated with the program tested positive for COVID-19.

National

German doctors: Russia’s Navalny fit enough to fly to Berlin

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
German doctors have examined Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is in a coma in a Siberian hospital, and say he is fit enough to be flown to Berlin for treatment on a special medical plane, a charity representative says.

National

Judge accepts Giannulli plea deal in college bribery scheme; Loughlin to be sentenced

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The famous couple pleaded guilty in May to participating in the college admissions cheating scheme that has ensnared wealthy parents and elite athletic coaches across the country.

Latest News

National

Postmaster says ballots No. 1 priority, ‘no idea’ equipment was being removed

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump praises the new head of the Postal Service, a Republican donor and ally. But Democrats warn DeJoy's cost-cutting initiatives since arriving in June are causing an upheaval that threatens the election.

News

Democrats look forward as convention wraps

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
Democrats look forward as convention wraps

News

Kayne West fails to meet threshold for Ohio 2020 Presidential ballot

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The Ohio Secretary of State announced West failed to meet requirements necessary to appear on Presidential ballot in Ohio.

National Politics

Postmaster general tells Senate he supports voting by mail

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before a Senate committee Friday.

News

Juvenile injured after setting off firework in parked car Friday morning

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Two juveniles found a firework mortar in a yard and set it off while sitting in a parked car.

News

Athens man named top finalist for Mississippi flag design

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WTVY Staff and Anna Mahan
Mississippi has been on the hunt for a new state flag the past few months and a North Alabama man is one of the finalists.