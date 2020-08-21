6 hospitalized after pipeline explosion at port in Corpus Christi, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Officials say six people have been hospitalized after a pipeline exploded in the port and refinery district of Corpus Christi, Texas.

The city’s Police Department Deputy Chief Billy Breedlove tells the Corpus Christi Caller-Times that the pipeline exploded after a barge in the water hit it.

The fire was reported about 8 a.m. Friday near Nueces Bay in the northern part of the city.

Flames and a large plume of black smoke were visible.

Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha told the newspaper that six people were transported to a hospital, and two additional people refused treatment.

Rocha says they’re “trying to get a headcount of everybody.”

FYI - there is a large pipeline fire on Navigation Dr. Please stay clear of the area. Posted by Nueces County ESD #2 on Friday, August 21, 2020

