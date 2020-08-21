Advertisement

Flu vaccine season arrives in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic

Flu symptoms mimic COVID-19
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Medical experts are imploring people to get their flu shots this fall. The vaccines are starting to arrive at area pharmacies and doctor’s offices. Dr. Hasan Doueik of Healthy RX says “When flu season starts people aren’t going to know what they have flu or COVID.” The symptoms of COVID-19 and Influenza can mimic each other. If you know you’ve been vaccinated against the flu it would save precious time in making a diagnosis if you develop symptoms.

Doueik says “The CDC does recommend people start getting their flu vaccines September or October and just keep in mind that when you do get vaccinated it takes about two weeks for the vaccine to be effective on you for you to develop some sort of immunity.”

There is the Trivalent vaccine that protects against three strains of the flu and the quadrivalent which protects against four strains. For people over the age of 65 there is a high dose flu vaccine that’s recommended.

Also for people over the age of 65 and people who are immunocompromised, there are two different pneumonia vaccines. Prevnar and Pneumovax “If you get the Preener 13 first, you have to wait a year and get the Pneumovax 23 then you get a second dose of your Pneumovax 23 at the age of 65.”

