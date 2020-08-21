Advertisement

HAZMAT crash forces exit closures on I-75

A semi hauling hazard material rolled over on I-75 SB, causing some exit closures near the Ohio Turnpike on August 21, 2020.
A semi hauling hazard material rolled over on I-75 SB, causing some exit closures near the Ohio Turnpike on August 21, 2020.
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - A semi hauling hazard material rolled over on I-75 SB, causing some exit closures near the Ohio Turnpike Friday afternoon.

According to the Bowling Green Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, around 2:07 p.m., troopers responded to the turnpike on ramp from southbound Interstate 75 for a commercial vehicle roll over crash in which hazardous materials were released.

A 2019 Volvo semi tractor-trailer, operated by Carl Williams, age 56, of Hidalgo, Texas was driving on the ramp from southbound Interstate 75 to enter the toll gate for the turnpike (Interstate 80) when it drove off the right side of the roadway and overturned in the ditch on the west side of the ramp.

The trailer was carrying barrels of a liquid hazardous material substance that was released during impact. The hazardous material spill and crash scene are stable at this time and there is no immediate danger to the public.

Mr. Williams was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and was not injured. He was subsequently cited for failure to control.

The deceleration ramp from southbound Interstate 75 to the turnpike toll gate and the acceleration ramp from the turnpike toll gate to southbound 75 will remain closed for approximately the next 24-hours while the cleanup takes place.

The Ohio Department of Transposition is establishing a detour as follows:

- Southbound Interstate 75 traffic wanting to enter the turnpike can exit at State Route 795 and go east over the overpass to Interstate 75 north to the turnpike.

- Traffic exiting the turnpike wanting to go south on Interstate 75 can go north on Interstate 75 to Buck Road and go west to Interstate 75 south.

