Juvenile injured after setting off firework in parked car Friday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two juveniles were taken to the hospital after they were injured by a firework they found in a neighborhood yard.

The accident happened just before 7 a.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Anderson.

According to a report, the two juveniles found the firework mortar in a yard, then sat in a parked vehicle and set off the firework. It caused serious damage to one of the juvenile's hands.

A neighbor heard the explosion and transported the injured juvenile to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.