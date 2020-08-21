Advertisement

Kayne West fails to meet threshold for Ohio 2020 Presidential ballot

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 17 file photo, Kanye West answers questions during a service at Lakewood Church, in Houston. West failed to meet requirements to appear on the Ohio 2020 Presidential ballot. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - If you live in Ohio, you won’t get a chance to vote for Kayne West for president.

The Ohio Secretary of State announced Friday that West failed to meet the requirements necessary to appear on the presidential ballot in Ohio.

Documents submitted by the West campaign, both the information and a signature on the original nominating petition and statement of candidacy submitted to the Secretary’s office do not match that of the nominating petition and statement of candidacy that was used to circulate part-petitions. Independent candidates must file a valid and sufficient joint nominating petition and statement of candidacy that complies with the law and at least 5,000 valid signatures from Ohio voters and a salte of 18 presidential electors.

 “A signature is the most basic form of authentication and an important, time-honored, security measure to ensure that a candidate aspires to be on the ballot and that a voter is being asked to sign a legitimate petition,” Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said. “There is no doubt that the West nominating petition and declaration of candidacy failed to meet the necessary threshold for certification.” 

The West campaign nominating petition and declaration of candidacy forms may be viewed here. 

Michelle Tidball also failed to meet the requirements to appear on the November 3 ballot.

Richard Duncan and Rodney Garrett Jr. did meet the requirement. At the request of Duncan, Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker will appear together on the ballot in place of Duncan and Garrett.

Updated: 14 hours ago
Clyde returns to the field as the defending Division IV state champions.