TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting that a 3.4 earthquake that could be felt in Toledo hit off the coast of Detroit Beach, Michigan Friday evening.

The 3.4 magnitude earthquake Friday evening could be felt in Michigan, Ohio and Ontario. (WTVG)

You can report your experience to the USGS HERE.

So I’m pretty sure Toledo just had an earthquake? Cool cool cool. What else ya got, 2020? pic.twitter.com/gTx2vctIHw — Betsy and the Boys (@BetsyAndTheBoys) August 21, 2020

