Metroparks Meetup: History flows along the Maumee River

Side Cut Metropark turns 90 this month; 6 total parks along the river
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 90 years ago this month, the very first Metropark in Lucas County -- Side Cut -- was established. Water still flows over the old locks of the Miami and Erie Canal, which gives the park its name, and provides just one picturesque example of several in the long history between the Metroparks and the Maumee River.

“I think it was $100/year for the first 2 years that we used to establish the first Metropark -- as the story goes, with two picnic tables and a well!” recalls Scott Carpenter, spokesperson for Metroparks Toledo. “Maumee was not on the main branch of the canal, but on a spur or “side cut” that brought the canal to what was called “Maumee City” -- to service this town, which is actually older than the city of Toledo.”

Roosevelt’s “New Deal” put many Toledoans to work at the height of the Great Depression, helping to procure and develop more Metroparks land and buildings along the riverfront as part of the public works program -- in a time where up to 80% of Toledoans were unemployed.

“From Side Cut, we have Farnsworth, Bend View and Providence Metroparks,” Carpenter says, gesturing upstream to the southwest. “Those three are all connected by the Towpath Trail, the path where the mules would walk and tow the canal boats.”

When Glass City Metropark opens later this fall, the oldest and newest parks will be lined up along the mighty Maumee -- 6 Metroparks in all from Grand Rapids to downtown Toledo. If that’s not enough, you can always paddle down all 107 miles of the river to the Indiana border.

“We’re probably all here today because of the Maumee River,” offers Carpenter. “It was the reason Native peoples were here, the reason that cities grew up along the shore, and continues to be the lifeblood of our region.”

From humble beginnings to over 12,000 acres of preserve... not bad for a $100/year rental.

