Officer Dia honored with NASCAR #47

"Tell my family I love them" featured on Chevy Camaro #BackTheBlue
NASCAR 47 will honor fallen Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia in Dover, DE August 22 and 23, 2020.
NASCAR 47 will honor fallen Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia in Dover, DE August 22 and 23, 2020.(Mike Harmon Racing | Mike Harmon Racing)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For fallen Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia, it’s a tribute unlike any other.

August 22 and 23, 2020, at Dover International Speedway, NASCAR #47 will be painted with Officer Dia’s End of Watch (EOW) July 4, 2020, and his final words: “Tell my family I love them.”

The tribute is part of the mission of the Chevy Camaro by Mike Harmon Racing. It’s called #BackTheBlue and this weekend it will be driven by Kyle Weatherman.

NASCAR Driver Kyle Weatherman talks to 13abc's Tony Geftos

“It’s for him. It’s for him,” Weatherman said about Officer Dia during a FaceTime interview. “I don’t want any light on this. And really, the whole Back The Blue that we have on this car isn’t for me. It’s for the men and women that fight to keep us free, keep us safe. I’m trying to do everything I can to turn it in to them. You know, and that’s what we’re doing with Anthony. He was obviously in the line of duty and he was fighting to keep us free, to keep us safe. And I don’t want those people to go unseen. I don’t want them to go unseen.”

