Ohio BMV offers new print-at-home temporary tags

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles has implemented a new print-on-demand temporary tag through OPLATES.com, allowing customers to print their temporary tag without going into a Deputy Registrar.

Individuals who purchase vehicles through private sales, new residents who are in the process of obtaining an Ohio title, and/or customers that have purchased a vehicle from a dealership that does not sell temporary tags can take advantage of this new service.

Customers can place their order for the temporary tag and complete the payment through OPLATES.com. A temporary tag number can then be immediately printed by the customer. Customers will be able to utilize all 45 days of the temporary tag and will not lose time through the mailing process. Customers are encouraged to either put the temporary tag in their back window or to place it in a plastic sleeve in the license plate bracket to protect it from the elements.

