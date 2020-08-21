Advertisement

Ohio BMV offers new print-at-home temporary tags

(WTAP)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles has implemented a new print-on-demand temporary tag through OPLATES.com, allowing customers to print their temporary tag without going into a Deputy Registrar.

Individuals who purchase vehicles through private sales, new residents who are in the process of obtaining an Ohio title, and/or customers that have purchased a vehicle from a dealership that does not sell temporary tags can take advantage of this new service.

Customers can place their order for the temporary tag and complete the payment through OPLATES.com. A temporary tag number can then be immediately printed by the customer. Customers will be able to utilize all 45 days of the temporary tag and will not lose time through the mailing process. Customers are encouraged to either put the temporary tag in their back window or to place it in a plastic sleeve in the license plate bracket to protect it from the elements.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

August 21st Weather Forecast

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

Two St. Joseph Catholic Central students pulling double duty

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Steve Slivka
Paige Drusback and Ella Price are students at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School and play on the varsity girls soccer team at Fremont Ross High School while also working toward the field goal kicking job for the football team at SJCC.

Sports

Clyde returns to the field with a fresh, new beginning

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
Focus is on the 2020 season, not 2019 when Clyde won the Division IV state championship game.

News

BGSU President bans large parties on and off-campus due to COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
BGSU is heading back to class but due to COVID-19 there are some new rules in place. University President Dr. Rodney Rogers says no large parties are allowed on or off campus.

Latest News

News

Clyde returns to the field as the defending Division IV state champions.

Updated: 9 hours ago
Clyde returns to the field as the defending Division IV state champions.

News

Police chief meets with former gang members, local athletes and community activist to discuss gun violence.

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
Community activists, former gang members, local athletes and police met recently to discuss how to curb gun violence in Toledo.

News

Fire forces evacuation of Oregon apartment complex

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
Crews are racing to put out the flames at an apartment complex fire on the 3100 block of Navarre Ave. in Oregon early Thursday evening.

News

$620k in grants awarded to small businesses

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
A wide array of Toledo businesses have taken advantage of the COVID grant program.

News

Lucas County marriage licenses drop 27 percent

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
According to Lucas County court documents 1,590 marriage licenses were obtained from January 1st to August 14th of 2020, 27 percent less than the same period of time in 2018.

News

Toledo man turns eyesore into a neighborhood treasure

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
Fletcher Richardson has filled the once-vacant lot with beautiful gardens.