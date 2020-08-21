Advertisement

Toledo NAACP expresses concern over gun violence

Toledo's experienced an increase in gun violence.
By Alexis Means
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo branch of the NAACP is speaking out about a Sylvania Township gun case and the increase in violence on the streets of Toledo.

“We care and we are concerned about that families,” said NAACP President Ray Wood.

Members of the NAACP and community activists want answers from Toledo’s mayor and police chief about spike in gun violence.

“We want to know that they are paying closely attention and that they are investigating the gun issue. It’s too many unanswered questions. We as a community and community activist deserve those answers,” said Wood.

The group is concerned about the numerous shootings and 37 murders in the city since the start of the year.

“Then you have all of these bodies laying in the street and we have deaf silence from our administration. No conversation from the police. Nothing is being said. That is a serous problem,” said community activist Albert Earl.

Pastor Charles Allen says the victims families want justice.

“They way you handle a crime or a murder in our suburbs is the same way we want you to handle the same crime and murders in our inner cities,” said Pastor Allen.

The group is also demanding answers from Sylvania Townships police chief. This week four suspects were arrested in an abandoned central Toledo warehouse with various calibers of weapons. The suspects are accused of stealing the weapons from a home on Herr in Sylvania Township. Investigators say it was not a home invasion. The suspects were invited to the house. The NAACP wants to make sure Sylvania Township does a thorough investigation.

“We can assume that other young African-American males are doing the crimes but we don’t know especially when you find four white kids with assault weapons in an abandon building. We don’t know whose doing it,” said Earl.

13abc reach out to Toledo’s police chief and Sylvania Townships chief for a comment and we are waiting for a response.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Magnitude 3.4 earthquake strikes a mile off Lake Erie coast between Toledo and Detroit

Updated: moments ago
The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting that a 3.4 earthquake that could be felt in Toledo hit off the coast of Detroit Beach, Michigan Friday evening.

News

Toledo's PET Bull Project food pantry

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Chewy.com donated more than $35,000 worth of food to Toledo's PET Bull Project food pantry

News

Officer Dia honored with NASCAR #47

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Geftos
Fallen Toledo Police Officer Dia will be honored by NASCAR #47 in the Xfinity Series race at Dover International Speedway August 22 and 23, 2020.

News

Donation will help stock the shelves at local pet food pantry for months

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
Toledo’s PET Bull Project food pantry has seen a significant increase in requests for help. So the surprise donation from Chewy.com was a wonderful gift.

Latest News

News

UT Students Warned for Recent Parties

Updated: 1 hours ago
UT Students Warned for Recent Parties

News

HAZMAT crash forces exit closures on I-75

Updated: 2 hours ago
A semi hauling hazard material rolled over on I-75 SB, causing some exit closures near the Ohio Turnpike on August 21, 2020.

News

August 21st Weather Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Sylvania STEM Center offers remote learning lab

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Sylvania STEM Center under financial strain due to COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago

Coronavirus

UT students warned against large social gatherings

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
In a letter to students, interim president Gregory Postel asked students to quarantine for 14-days if they attend large gatherings.