Toledo NAACP expresses concern over gun violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo branch of the NAACP is speaking out about a Sylvania Township gun case and the increase in violence on the streets of Toledo.

“We care and we are concerned about that families,” said NAACP President Ray Wood.

Members of the NAACP and community activists want answers from Toledo’s mayor and police chief about spike in gun violence.

“We want to know that they are paying closely attention and that they are investigating the gun issue. It’s too many unanswered questions. We as a community and community activist deserve those answers,” said Wood.

The group is concerned about the numerous shootings and 37 murders in the city since the start of the year.

“Then you have all of these bodies laying in the street and we have deaf silence from our administration. No conversation from the police. Nothing is being said. That is a serous problem,” said community activist Albert Earl.

Pastor Charles Allen says the victims families want justice.

“They way you handle a crime or a murder in our suburbs is the same way we want you to handle the same crime and murders in our inner cities,” said Pastor Allen.

The group is also demanding answers from Sylvania Townships police chief. This week four suspects were arrested in an abandoned central Toledo warehouse with various calibers of weapons. The suspects are accused of stealing the weapons from a home on Herr in Sylvania Township. Investigators say it was not a home invasion. The suspects were invited to the house. The NAACP wants to make sure Sylvania Township does a thorough investigation.

“We can assume that other young African-American males are doing the crimes but we don’t know especially when you find four white kids with assault weapons in an abandon building. We don’t know whose doing it,” said Earl.

13abc reach out to Toledo’s police chief and Sylvania Townships chief for a comment and we are waiting for a response.

