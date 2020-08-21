UT students warned against large social gatherings

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo’s interim president is warning students against engaging in large social gatherings as they return for the Fall semester. In a letter sent to the university community on Friday, interim president Gregory Postel reminded students of the school’s efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and urged them to avoid such gatherings both on and off-campus.

"We are aware of large social gatherings and off-campus events that some of our UToledo campus community have hosted and attended," says Dr. Postel in the letter. "If you were involved in these activities, you should not be on campus putting everyone else at risk. We have already experienced some cases of COVID-19 on our campus and everyone at these events should be following the 14-day quarantine to keep your friends and colleagues safe and healthy."

UT isn’t the first local school to address the issue of student gatherings. On Thursday, Bowling Green State University’s president, Dr. Rodney Rogers, went so far as to ban gatherings of more than 10 people ahead of their return to classes.

These moves come as colleges and universities around the country struggle to contain the virus on their campuses. The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill canceled in-person classes just a week into their fall semester after more than 130 students and staff tested positive for the virus. Notre Dame, meanwhile, canceled classes for two weeks after 147 cases were recorded on campus, and Michigan State University shifted undergraduate students to an entirely online program, asking students intending to live in the residence halls to stay home instead.

