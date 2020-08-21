Woman cited for crash with TPD vehicle

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was cited for an accident where she turned in front of a Toledo Police vehicle Thursday afternoon.

According to a report, a limited marked police vehicle was traveling north on Franklin near Machen when a southbound car, driven by Tamara Tobian, 62, turned left onto Machen. The two cars collided head-on.

The detectives in the TPD vehicle, Ryan Klump and Rob Tyburski, suffered minor injuries and taken to the hospital for evaluation. They were relesaed a short time later and returned to full duty.

The TPD vehicle was severely damaged and towed from the scene.

Tobian was cited and did not seek medical attention.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.