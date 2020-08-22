8/22: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Highs will remain in the 90s for the next several days, with humidity making it feel like the mid-90s most afternoons. The big questions remains: When will we see rain? Sunday looks to keep any storms east of I-75, though Monday and Tuesday’s scattered showers/storms could offer the relief our lawns need -- at least for some. The remnants of Laura down in the Gulf will likely send at least some rain our way late next week, with current projections throwing those showers our way by Friday.

