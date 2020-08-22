High school sports crowds downsize for COVID

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the fall high school sports season gets underway, the teams will be playing to greatly reduced crowds. Governor DeWine has ordered only family members to be in the stands for games. The order officially coming out Wednesday night and it has left school districts and athletic directors scrambling to come up with a plan.

Greg Dempsey is the football coach and athletic director at Central Catholic high school. Dempsey says it’s been a very tough time for AD’s around the state. “The big fluctuating thing among schools is what is the size of your venues. And then trying to figure out what’s the manageable amount of people you want to let in to control. Especially early on we’re all just starting this together with 48 hours notice.”

Central Catholic is limiting crowds to four family members per player. “How can those close-knit families that it’s important to have their family members supporting their kids as they’re playing their athletics. And make it possible for them to come and see them in a safe manner.”

And that move goes in line with what other leagues are doing as well. The ruling from the governor’s office states that you can have 1,500 fans or 15% of the school’s seating capacity, whichever one is lower.

For Perrysburg for example, family members will fi their max capacity quiet quickly. Perrysburg Superintendent Tom Hosler says “That means 795 tickets would be available for spectators.”

You have to add in the visiting team so the Northern Lakes League has worked out a system for all it’s teams so there’s consistency. “What we’ve decided is 75% of that number would be designated for home tickets and 25% we also have 25% set aside for visitors. Because that’s important too.” Other leagues are working out similar plans.

There is a 300 spectator limit for indoor sports like volleyball or 15% capacity; whichever is lower. There will also be a compliance officer appointed at all games at each school.

