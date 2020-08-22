Advertisement

High school sports crowds downsize for COVID

Fall sports will look different because of the pandemic.
Fall sports will look different because of the pandemic.(Anderley Penwell)
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the fall high school sports season gets underway, the teams will be playing to greatly reduced crowds. Governor DeWine has ordered only family members to be in the stands for games. The order officially coming out Wednesday night and it has left school districts and athletic directors scrambling to come up with a plan.

Greg Dempsey is the football coach and athletic director at Central Catholic high school. Dempsey says it’s been a very tough time for AD’s around the state. “The big fluctuating thing among schools is what is the size of your venues. And then trying to figure out what’s the manageable amount of people you want to let in to control. Especially early on we’re all just starting this together with 48 hours notice.”

Central Catholic is limiting crowds to four family members per player. “How can those close-knit families that it’s important to have their family members supporting their kids as they’re playing their athletics. And make it possible for them to come and see them in a safe manner.”

And that move goes in line with what other leagues are doing as well. The ruling from the governor’s office states that you can have 1,500 fans or 15% of the school’s seating capacity, whichever one is lower.

For Perrysburg for example, family members will fi their max capacity quiet quickly. Perrysburg Superintendent Tom Hosler says “That means 795 tickets would be available for spectators.”

You have to add in the visiting team so the Northern Lakes League has worked out a system for all it’s teams so there’s consistency. “What we’ve decided is 75% of that number would be designated for home tickets and 25% we also have 25% set aside for visitors. Because that’s important too.” Other leagues are working out similar plans.

There is a 300 spectator limit for indoor sports like volleyball or 15% capacity; whichever is lower. There will also be a compliance officer appointed at all games at each school.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maumee Valley Country Day School hosts its international students through this summer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Steve Slivka
Three high school students on the Maumee Valley Country Day boys soccer team, all from China, remain in the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Magnitude 3.4 earthquake strikes a mile off Lake Erie coast between Toledo and Detroit

Updated: 3 hours ago
The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting that a 3.4 earthquake that could be felt in Toledo hit off the coast of Detroit Beach, Michigan Friday evening.

News

Toledo NAACP expresses concern over gun violence

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
The Toledo Branch of the NAACP wants answers from the mayor and police chief about the increased gun violence.

News

Toledo's PET Bull Project food pantry

Updated: 4 hours ago
Chewy.com donated more than $35,000 worth of food to Toledo's PET Bull Project food pantry

Latest News

News

Officer Dia honored with NASCAR #47

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
Fallen Toledo Police Officer Dia will be honored by NASCAR #47 in the Xfinity Series race at Dover International Speedway August 22 and 23, 2020.

News

Donation will help stock the shelves at local pet food pantry for months

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
Toledo’s PET Bull Project food pantry has seen a significant increase in requests for help. So the surprise donation from Chewy.com was a wonderful gift.

News

UT Students Warned for Recent Parties

Updated: 4 hours ago
UT Students Warned for Recent Parties

News

HAZMAT crash forces exit closures on I-75

Updated: 5 hours ago
A semi hauling hazard material rolled over on I-75 SB, causing some exit closures near the Ohio Turnpike on August 21, 2020.

News

August 21st Weather Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Sylvania STEM Center offers remote learning lab

Updated: 9 hours ago