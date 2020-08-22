Luna Pier residents react to earthquake

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Friday nights 3.2 magnitude earthquake 16 miles to the north off of Detroit beach could be felt by Luna Pier locals.

“To me, it’s like if you were next to a couple of semis and they crashed on the expressway. The ground rumpled, I heard an explosion”, said Sandy Kina.

Kina said that this experience was unlike anything she had ever observed.

“We all kind of looked at each other and thought what the heck was going on,” said Kina.

Kina was out to dinner with a group of friends including Brian Jacobs.

Kina and Jacobs explained that their glasses and table began to shake.

“I was sitting at Chateau Luis having dinner at the bar, all of a sudden it felt like a couple of semis went flying by that were overloaded and all the bottles were shaking”, said Jacobs.

Katherine Allison was shopping in a local Goodwill store when she experienced the quake.

Allison said she felt something resembling extreme weather.

“It felt like how you know thunder when it hits the ground. It kind of vibrated the ground and into the shelving. It kind of felt like the shelvings were going to fall over on us,” said Allison.

Luna Pier residents explain that this experience is one they will never forget.

“We really didn’t expect it. Not here in Michigan. somewhere else, but not here in Michigan,” said Allison.