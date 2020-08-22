Maumee Valley Country Day School hosts its international students through this summer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tucked away on the Maumee Valley Country Day School campus is a seven-year-old dorm.

“Most people don’t know that we are a boarding school in addition to a day school,” Maumee Valley Country Day Head of School Lynn Casto said. “So we try to create a very global society here at Maumee Valley.”

That includes three high school students on the boys soccer team -- all from China. Sony Zsou is in his fourth year at MVCDS, while Hanson Chang and Kevin Yu are in their third year at this South Toledo school.

“First, it is about the education in America,” Maumee Valley Country Day School midfielder Sonny Zsou said. “Going to Maumee Valley is a very good opportunity to prepare for college get good score for SAT or ACT.”

Normally this trio would head home to China during summer break.

Not this year.

“If I went back to China, I may have no chance to come back to school for this August,” Maumee Valley Country Day School centerback Hanson Chang said. “I mean, it may be a smart choice to stay in Toledo.”

The students living in the dorm have adult supervision.

“We are really fortunate at Maumee Valley that we have an amazing set of dorm parents,” Casto said. “They create an amazing family environment. It’s been really tough for these kids to not go home over the summer and be reunited with their families. "

Staying on campus for the summer also means more time to prepare for this fall’s soccer season.

“It is going to be a really special soccer season,” Maumee Valley Country Day School winger Kevin Yu said. “I say enjoy. My friends are seniors. Just cherish the time playing with them.”

“We have a done a wonderful job rallying, taking care of them giving them the best experience while they are isolated from their own families,” Casto said.

