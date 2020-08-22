Monroe, MI bank robber on the run

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - He slipped a note to the teller and made off with stolen cash. Now, a bank robber is on the run and police in Monroe, MI, are trying to track him down.

The holdup happened at about 5:40 PM Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the First Merchants Bank on 1500 N. Custer Rd., Monroe, MI. Police say a man handed a note to the bank teller. That note indicated the bank was being robbed and the message demanded money from the employee.

That worker handed over cash to the man, and no one was hurt. According to Monroe Police, the suspect exited the bank and rode off in the passenger seat of a gray car, possibly a Nissan, with no visible license plate. Police also state in a news release “there was no weapon seen or implied and the amount of money taken was not determined.”

Witnesses describe the suspect to investigators as a white male, approximately 6′ 3″, medium build, wearing a black face mask, baseball cap, and white sweatshirt.

If you have any information, contact Monroe Police at 734-243-7509.

