Over 120 apply for open Toledo City Council seats

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The judge appointing new Toledo City Council members will have plenty to choose from.

We've now learned over 100 people have applied for the four vacant spots after those members were charged with federal bribery crimes.

A total of 127 applications. Some people didn't specify which district they're running for or wanted to apply for both a district seat and an at large seat. So there is lots to sort through for one Lucas County judge.

The city is in this position because four council members now face federal bribery charges.

Council members Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper, Gary Johnson and Larry Sykes suspended their terms after the federal charges. Now for new members are being selected.

Two at-large seats need to be selected, one for in district 4 and one in district 1. Lucas County Probate Court Judge Jack Puffenberger is making this selection because technically the seats are not vacant. If they were vacant, the rest of council would appoint someone.

Since their terms are suspended, the judge is needed and he’ll have over 100 applications to look over.

Judge Puffenberger tells 13abc this is like any of his normal court cases, he'll make a decision not everyone is happy with but he has to consider what they person can do for the city and what experience they may have. Even if not in city government.

“At the end of the day council people are there to help the citizens of the community and we need people who have demonstrated that through volunteer work or some kind of work in the community to show they really care about the community. And i think people need to have a vision too,” said Judge Puffenberger.

Some of the names on the list include former council members like Mark Sobczak, Theresa Gabriel, Michael Ashford, June Boyd and Mike Ferner.

Judge Puffenberger says he will now take a couple of weeks to decide who will be selected.

