8/23: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Scattered storms Monday/Tuesday; better chance Friday
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The forecast hasn’t changed for the heat -- still in the 90s for the next several days -- though rain chances have gone up for the first half of the week. A line of scattered storms will push through late Monday, with a better chance of a one-two punch in the morning and late afternoon Tuesday -- the latter of which could be on the strong side. A dry lull in the mid-90s for the midweek will be followed by the remnants of Laura in the Gulf, delivering our best rain chances we’ve had in a while on Friday!

