Author, Speaker, Teacher, Firefighter

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As a teenager, he played football at Rogers High School in Toledo. He then moved on to college football, and played Free Safety for Miami of Ohio. Now, Peris Edwards is back in the town where he grew up, helping to keep it safe.

“Coming to this job every day, you do not know what you’re going to expect. Whenever those tones drop, it could be something serious, it could be something minor, but you don’t know what you’re going to get and that kind of gives me a rush and I love the not knowing what to expect.”

Pvt. Peris Edwards is a Firefighter Parmedic with Toledo Fire and Rescue. He’s been on the department the past five years and is currently at Station 16 on Dorr St.

During his days off Peris is also a substitute teacher for Toledo Public Schools.

“I think it’s more for me like a mentoring thing. I don’t necessarily call myself a teacher. I think it’s more like a mentoring thing to where I can come back, you know, as a Toledo Firefighter, as a previous athlete at Rogers, and to show the kids that they can become not necessarily a firefighter or athlete, but whatever they want to be.”

He also writes blogs and is the author of a book called “365 Days of Happiness.” That’s the same title as his website, where Peris books appearances as a motivational speaker.

“Being happy every day, that’s not necessarily the goal,” says Peris, “but it’s more of an attitude and a mindset to try to take something positive out of every day. You know, every day isn’t going to be perfect. Life isn’t going to be perfect, but I think we can find something positive in every day, and that’s what the whole title of 365 days of happiness means to me, personally.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.