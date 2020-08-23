Author, Speaker, Teacher, Firefighter

Advertisement

Pvt. Peris Edwards is a football player turned renaissance man.
Pvt. Peris Edwards is a Firefighter Paramedic with TFRD(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As a teenager, he played football at Rogers High School in Toledo. He then moved on to college football, and played Free Safety for Miami of Ohio. Now, Peris Edwards is back in the town where he grew up, helping to keep it safe.

“Coming to this job every day, you do not know what you’re going to expect. Whenever those tones drop, it could be something serious, it could be something minor, but you don’t know what you’re going to get and that kind of gives me a rush and I love the not knowing what to expect.”

Pvt. Peris Edwards, TFRD

Pvt. Peris Edwards is a Firefighter Parmedic with Toledo Fire and Rescue. He’s been on the department the past five years and is currently at Station 16 on Dorr St.

During his days off Peris is also a substitute teacher for Toledo Public Schools.

He also writes blogs and is the author of a book called “365 Days of Happiness.” That’s the same title as his website, where Peris books appearances as a motivational speaker.

365 Days of Happiness

“Being happy every day, that’s not necessarily the goal,” says Peris, “but it’s more of an attitude and a mindset to try to take something positive out of every day. You know, every day isn’t going to be perfect. Life isn’t going to be perfect, but I think we can find something positive in every day, and that’s what the whole title of 365 days of happiness means to me, personally.”

