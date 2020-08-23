Advertisement

Liquor licenses at multiple northwest Ohio bars suspended for violating state health order

The suspensions begin at noon on September 18, 2020
Multiple bars across Northwest Ohio will have liquor licenses suspended after violating COVID-19 health and safety orders put in place by the state. Adventure Bay on Put-In-Bay is one of the violators after this pool party.
Multiple bars across Northwest Ohio will have liquor licenses suspended after violating COVID-19 health and safety orders put in place by the state. Adventure Bay on Put-In-Bay is one of the violators after this pool party.(Ohio Investigative Unit)
By Christina Williams
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple bars in Northwest Ohio will have to seize liquor sales for a few days after violating Ohio’s health and safety order.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Investigative Unit, multiple bars have been cited for failing to follow the current rules in place set by the Governor due to COVID-19. Some of those rules include enforcing masks at certain times, maintaining social distancing, operating at a certain capacity, only selling to-go liquor with food and stopping liquor sales at 10:00 pm daily.

Everyday members of the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) is out around the state, making sure bars and restaurants with liquor licenses are complying with the rules. Since the health and safety order went into place, OIU has issued citations to dozens of bars and restaurants across the state.

The violators then have a hearing before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission. That group decides the punishment. An establishment might have its license revoked, suspended or be forced to pay fines for the infraction.

Jake’s Saloon and Sports Pub in Toledo was issued a 7-day suspension beginning at noon on September 18th.

In Port Clinton, The Bait House could serve a seven-day suspension, beginning at noon on September 18th or the permit holder could opt to pay $1400.

On South Bass Island at Put-In-Bay ... The Splash swim up bar and pool was issued a 20-day suspension beginning at noon on September 18th.

The Park Hotel gift shop was found in violation of one code but will not face any suspension. Adventure Bay on the island must serve a 5-day liquor suspension beginning at noon on September 18th or the permit holder could opt to pay a $750 fine.

The latest round of citations issued this week by OIU, includes DD’s Roadhouse on Reynolds Road. The businesses was cited for allegedly have large groups of people without social distancing and no one wearing masks. DD’s Roadhouse will have a hearing before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Monroe bank robber on the run

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
Police in Monroe, MI, are looking for the man who held up the First Merchants Bank at 1500 N. Custer Rd. on Friday, August 21, 2020.

News

Aug. 22, 2020: Heather's Saturday Morning Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Luna Pier residents react to earthquake

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
A normal Friday night in Lunar Pier Michigan was interrupted for locals when they felt a 3.2 earthquake.

News

High schools only get one scrimmage this preseason and coaches are dealing with a condensed time sch

Updated: 23 hours ago
High schools only get one scrimmage this preseason and coaches are dealing with a condensed time sch

Latest News

News

Over 120 apply for open Toledo City Council seats

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
Over 120 apply for open Toledo City Council seats

News

Over 120 apply for open Toledo City Council seats - clipped version

Updated: 23 hours ago
Over 120 apply for open Toledo City Council seats

News

Maumee Valley Country Day School hosts its international students through this summer

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:43 PM EDT
|
By Steve Slivka
Three high school students on the Maumee Valley Country Day boys soccer team, all from China, remain in the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Feel the shake: Earthquake strikes mile off Lake Erie coast between Toledo, Detroit

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT
The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting that a 3.4 earthquake that could be felt in Toledo hit off the coast of Detroit Beach, Michigan Friday evening.

News

Toledo NAACP expresses concern over gun violence

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT
|
By Alexis Means
The Toledo Branch of the NAACP wants answers from the mayor and police chief about the increased gun violence.

News

Toledo's PET Bull Project food pantry

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT
Chewy.com donated more than $35,000 worth of food to Toledo's PET Bull Project food pantry