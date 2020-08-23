Liquor licenses at multiple northwest Ohio bars suspended for violating state health order

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple bars in Northwest Ohio will have to seize liquor sales for a few days after violating Ohio’s health and safety order.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Investigative Unit, multiple bars have been cited for failing to follow the current rules in place set by the Governor due to COVID-19. Some of those rules include enforcing masks at certain times, maintaining social distancing, operating at a certain capacity, only selling to-go liquor with food and stopping liquor sales at 10:00 pm daily.

Everyday members of the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) is out around the state, making sure bars and restaurants with liquor licenses are complying with the rules. Since the health and safety order went into place, OIU has issued citations to dozens of bars and restaurants across the state.

The violators then have a hearing before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission. That group decides the punishment. An establishment might have its license revoked, suspended or be forced to pay fines for the infraction.

Jake’s Saloon and Sports Pub in Toledo was issued a 7-day suspension beginning at noon on September 18th.

In Port Clinton, The Bait House could serve a seven-day suspension, beginning at noon on September 18th or the permit holder could opt to pay $1400.

On South Bass Island at Put-In-Bay ... The Splash swim up bar and pool was issued a 20-day suspension beginning at noon on September 18th.

The Park Hotel gift shop was found in violation of one code but will not face any suspension. Adventure Bay on the island must serve a 5-day liquor suspension beginning at noon on September 18th or the permit holder could opt to pay a $750 fine.

The latest round of citations issued this week by OIU, includes DD’s Roadhouse on Reynolds Road. The businesses was cited for allegedly have large groups of people without social distancing and no one wearing masks. DD’s Roadhouse will have a hearing before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission.

