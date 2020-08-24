Advertisement

2020 great year for crops for some

Much of the area is dealing with drier-than-normal conditions, but that's not stopping some farmers from reaping a good crop.
Bench Farms
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 2020 has been a rough year for many, including some farmers. But here at bench farms, business is booming.

Cindy Bench says that for Bench Farms, “It’s been a wonderful year.” And it’s all thanks to irrigation and luck.

Bench co-owns Bench Farms on State Route 2 in Curtice. She tells 13abc that with the hit-and-miss rainfall, “It just depends on where you are. You go 20 miles south of here, and some crops look really, really, really bad. And you come here and think, ‘wow, stuff looks great!’ So, it just depends on where you are and if you got the right amount of rain.”

Latest US Drought Monitor
Most of the area is at least Abnormally Dry, according to the US Drought Monitor. South of Toledo, a Moderate Drought.

Bench says, this year, the farm is in a lucky spot. “Right in this area here, we’ve managed, a week ago Sunday, we got two inches of rain. At our vegetable farm [in Elmore], it was three tenths. That’s a big difference and range of weather and precipitation.”

Bench counts herself lucky. 2019 brought a wet summer and almost nothing to pick at this point in the season. But now, it’s not just an abundance, but sweet melons and intense flavors, some of the best she’s seen in 15 years.

“Hot and dry will make for a hotter pepper, so for you guys who like hot peppers, this is going to be your year.”

Bench credits an irrigation setup for 2020 success but says the business is still a delicate balance.

“As a farmer, we gamble all the time. We never need to go to Las Vegas, because our life is a gamble!”

