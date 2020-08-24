Advertisement

August 24th Weather Forecast

Hot & Humid With Better Rain Chances
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The heat and humidity will continue in the days ahead. Highs will be around 90 both today and tomorrow. Lows will be around 70 degrees. There is a chance for a few showers or storms this afternoon and early evening. There is a slightly better chance for rain on Tuesday. Some of the storms on Tuesday could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts. The best chance of rain will come late week as the Laura and a cold front both work there way towards the Midwest.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

8/23: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Dan Smith
Scattered storms tomorrow and Tuesday, with a much better chance of rain Friday! Dan Smith has the details.

Forecast

8/23: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Scattered storms tomorrow and Tuesday, with a much better chance of rain Friday! Dan Smith has the details.

Forecast

Aug. 23, 2020: Heather's Sunday Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT

Forecast

Aug. 23, 2020: Heather’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT
|
By Heather Pollauf
Aug. 23, 2020: Heather's Sunday Morning Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

8/22: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT
|
By Dan Smith
Highs in the 90s for the next several days, but some of us may get some late afternoon showers! Dan Smith has the latest.

Forecast

8/22: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT
|
Highs in the 90s for the next several days, but some of us may get some late afternoon showers! Dan Smith has the latest.

Forecast

Aug. 22, 2020: Heather’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:30 AM EDT
|
By Heather Pollauf
Aug. 22, 2020: Heather’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Forecast

8/21: Dan’s Friday 11pm Forecast

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT
|
By Dan Smith
Hot and humid this weekend, with a slight chance of showers late Sunday. Dan Smith has the latest.

Forecast

8/21: Dan’s Friday 11pm Forecast

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT
|
Hot and humid this weekend, with a slight chance of showers late Sunday. Dan Smith has the latest.

Forecast

8/21: Dan's Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT
|
Hot and humid this weekend, with a slight chance of showers late Sunday. Dan Smith has the latest.