August 24th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The heat and humidity will continue in the days ahead. Highs will be around 90 both today and tomorrow. Lows will be around 70 degrees. There is a chance for a few showers or storms this afternoon and early evening. There is a slightly better chance for rain on Tuesday. Some of the storms on Tuesday could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts. The best chance of rain will come late week as the Laura and a cold front both work there way towards the Midwest.

