Community marches against violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have been investigating a spike in homicides this month, with multiple teenage victims. In response, Toledo’s Community Solidary Response Network marched down Dorr street alongside families Sunday afternoon to show their support for the end to the recent violence.

Malik Smith, who organized the event, says children are the ones who need to be mentored and steered away from those unsafe situations.

“That’s our future so we’ve got to start somewhere,” says Smith. “I’m going to start here by marching yelling down the street, on our way down to Pinewood and City Park and hopefully one of these people here will get the message.”

The march came to a close with a cookout near Pinewood Avenue, an area where three teens were murdered just this month.

Members of the organization involved with the march say the increased violence is not the fault of their neighborhoods, but just another symptom of an under-resourced community.

“The places that are the safest around the entire world are the places with the best and most adequate resources,” says Julian Mack, a CSRN member, “Not necessarily the ones that throw the most amount of money towards law-enforcement.”

Another goal of the event was for members to connect with youth about mentorship programs and other resources they can offer, especially during the pandemic.

“It’s important that we direct our youth to be around other people that care,” adds Mack.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.