Advertisement

How to differentiate between COVID-19 and allergies

As allergy season begins sneezes and coughs could cause concern
Ragweeds release pollen in the air, forcing allergic reactions.
Ragweeds release pollen in the air, forcing allergic reactions.(WSAW)
By Christina Williams
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - As we approach Fall, allergy season is starting for millions of Americans. COVID-19 cases are still spreading and a cough or sneeze could cause concern in public places.

So how do you know the difference? Dr. Ghassan Safadi is a board-certified allergist and says while symptoms might appear similar there are a few key things that can set the two apart.

“Congestion, in general, is not a symptom of COVID, neither or itchy eyes. So if you get a lot of itching and congestion, it’s more likely allergies,” says Dr. Safadi.

If you do suffer from seasonal allergies, doctors recommend that you pre-treat the problem to avoid symptoms. DR. Safadi recommends starting your allergy medication about 2 weeks before the season starts. If ragweed is your biggest concern, right now the levels are still low. Dr. Safadi believes that is due to the lack of rain in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan. He is predicting that the season will pack a punch once we see some rain.

As for treatment, over-the-counter medication will typically work. If it doesn’t, Dr. Safadi says sometimes those with asthma might have additional struggles when it comes to high levels of weed or mold spores in the air. If you are still unsure if you are having allergy symptoms or are concerned about COVID-19, call your doctor.

Dr. Safadi tracks the daily pollen count from the rooftop of his Sylvania office. The results are posted on Facebook and in the Allergy App he created. You can download the app on your smartphone.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

News

Ohio to offer “pandemic license” for temporary school-age day care

Updated: 3 hours ago
Organizations such as churches, recreation centers, and businesses will be able to apply for a temporary license to provide care to children during the school day, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday.

News

August 24th Weather Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

What’s missing from the 2020 Democratic Convention

Updated: 5 hours ago
What’s missing from the 2020 Democratic Convention

Latest News

News

Republican state representative drafts articles of impeachment against Ohio Gov. DeWine

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
In the articles of impeachment, State Rep. John Becker says DeWine has abused his power as governor.

News

Police searching for murder suspect at Swan Creek Metropark

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Police found the body just at 2 a.m. Sunday.

News

August 24th Weather Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Community marches against violence

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Toledo's Community Solidarity Response Network calling for adequate resources to steer children away from gun violence.

News

Toledo firefighter wears many different hats

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 1:23 PM EDT
|
By Tony Geftos
Pvt. Peris Edwards is a Firefighter Paramedic with Toledo Fire and Rescue. He's also a substitute teacher, motivational speaker and author.

Back to School & Beyond

Sylvania teachers and families rally to save jobs this fall

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT
|
By Jack Bassett
A sea of red wearing concerned teachers, parents, students, and Sylvania Schools staff filled the parking lot and front lawn of the administration building earlier today, following the news of layoffs and reassignments of instructors.