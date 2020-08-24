Advertisement

Is Ohio still a swing state?

Polls show President Trump and fmr. V.P. Joe Biden in a tight race, even as the Buckeye State leans further right.
By Kyle Midura
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Polls show a dead heat in Ohio as former V.P. Joe Biden challenges President Donald Trump for the White House.

Over the last 60 years, the presidential candidate who won Ohio on election day won the White House. But, even if that streak holds this year, it’s not expected to last forever.

From the top of the ticket, to the bottom, with each recent cycle, Republicans swing more Ohio voters to their side.

“There’s no doubt that Ohio is getting increasingly more difficult for Democrats to win,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio).

Brown first entered the U.S. Senate in 2007, a good year for Buckeye State Democrats. The party held five of the state’s eight statewide elected positions; now, they only hold one, Brown’s perch in Washington.

Despite recent struggles, Brown argues the state’s working class will be in search of a new deal this year - at least when it comes to the presidency. “I think Joe Biden’s not just going to compete in Ohio,” he said, " he’s going to win in Ohio.”

President Donald Trump won Ohio by eight points in 2016 even as Hillary Clinton topped him by more than three-million votes nationwide. But this year, polling averages from sites like Real Clear Politics suggest a toss-up.

Liz Harrington, a spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee said the president can count on Ohio. “We don’t think the public polls are very accurate, especially when it comes to the state of Ohio,” she said in a recent interview.

Harrington shrugged off former Governor John Kasich’s (R-Ohio) endorsement of Democratic Nominee Joe Biden and argues massive ad buys in the Buckeye State are not signs of a struggling Trump campaign.

“We think we’re going to win even larger,” suggesting the campaign is looking to run-up the score.

Georgetown Political Science Professor Mark Rom isn’t convinced. “Trump’s in trouble,” he saidm “he should have this state locked down.”

Rom, argues Ohio is a red state now. He said the tight race, may reflect more about the challenger than the president’s standing within his own party. Rom said both candidates appeal to working class, older white votes, and he’s not sure another candidate would be close to Trump in the polls, “because of [Biden’s] personal attributes and much more so than as a representative of the Democratic party.”

Elections experts like Rom said winning Ohio is far more important for President Trump than it is for Biden. That’s because, they argue, if the president is in a close race there, Biden is likely to pick up ‘true swing states’ like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

Politics

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:21 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages.

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

National

President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT
|
By TALI ARBEL
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT
|
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

Politics

Facebook, citing virus misinformation, deletes Trump post

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

Politics

Microsoft in advanced talks to buy TikTok’s US business

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT
|
By KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States.

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

Politics

Toledo City Council passes mask mandate; mayor expected to sign order Tuesday

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT
That ordinance was passed in a vote during a special meeting of the City Council on Monday afternoon. Mayor Kapszukiewicz expected to sign it Tuesday.

Politics

Ready or not: Election costs soar in prep for virus voting

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT
As officials prepare for the Nov. 3 election, one certainty is clear: It's coming with a big price tag.