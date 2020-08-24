Advertisement

Ohio to offer “pandemic license” for temporary school-age day care

Organizations such as churches, recreation centers, and businesses can apply for this temporary license to provide care to children during the school day.
Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan - Panda Cares Day - with Panda Express MHK
Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan - Panda Cares Day - with Panda Express MHK
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Organizations such as churches, recreation centers, and businesses will be able to apply for a temporary license to provide care to children during the school day, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday.

“With more than 30% of school districts opting for remote and hybrid models of learning for the start of the school year – including many of Ohio’s largest school districts – working families need safe options for their child’s care during the school day,” said Governor DeWine.

The move was made in conjunction with an additional decree allowing child care providers licensed by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) and the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) to care for school-age children who are learning remotely during the school day, as of August 25. The ODE hopes to have the option extended to their licensed providers by early September.

“The safety of children is our number one priority,” said ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall. “The new Temporary Pandemic School-Age Child Care license will ensure that our children are cared for in safe, clean facilities by qualified staff, while also reducing the regulations that organizations have to abide by to become licensed.”

The department added that along with eliminating many child care licensing requirements, they would also be waiving the registration fee for Temporary Pandemic School-Age Child Care providers.

