Police searching for suspects in Toledo’s 38th homicide of 2020

Toledo Police are investigating a shooting on the 1500 block of Eleanor.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was found shot in the backyard of a residence and pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday morning.

Police were called just after 2 a.m. Sunday to the 1500 block of Eleanor Ave. They found Rudy Gonzalez in the backyard, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

It’s Toledo’s 38th homicide of the year.

There are no suspects at this time. Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

