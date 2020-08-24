Republican state representative drafts articles of impeachment against Ohio Gov. DeWine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - A Republican State Representative from the Cincinnati area has drafted ten articles of impeachment against Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.State Rep. John Becker (R-Union Township, Clermont County) is asking all 98 of his House colleagues to join him in ending the madness.

According to Becker, the impeachment stems from DeWine vetoing Senate Bill (SB) 55 while he has also threatened to veto other reasonable legislation such as SB 1 and House Bill (HB) 618.

The articles of impeachment also state DeWine has violated the Ohio and United States Constitutions, as well as multiple sections of the Ohio Revised Code. Becker points to multiple cases of abuse of power such as instituting a statewide mask mandate, implementing that requirement as a condition of employment, making Ohio a hostile work environment. The mandate also extended to congregants at places of worship, forcing citizens to choose between worshipping their God and worshipping at the altar of unbridled government.

According to the Ohio State Constitution, the house of Representatives has the sole power of impeachment, but a majority of members must concur. The state senate tries the impeachment, with a two-thirds vote needed to convict a governor of impeachment.

I kept holding out hope that we wouldn’t get to this place. For months and months, I’ve been hearing the cries of my constituents and of suffering people from every corner of Ohio. They keep screaming, “DO SOMETHING!” They are hurting. Their businesses are declining and depreciating. Their jobs have vanished. The communities that have sustained their lives are collapsing, and becoming shells of what they once were. Living in fear, many have turned to drugs and yes, even suicide, to end or tolerate the unbearable pain inflicted by the governor upon their livelihoods, and the damage caused by his unraveling of the fabric of Ohio. It is long past time to put an end to government gone wild. With deaths and hospitalizations from COVID-19 flattened, the Governor continues to press his boot on the throat of Ohio’s economy. Due to the unilateral actions of Governor DeWine, a growing number of businesses have failed and continue to fail. Millions of frustrated, exasperated, and suffering Ohioans are relying on the General Assembly to take control and end their government-driven affliction. Gubernatorial recall elections are not permitted in Ohio and removal by complaint is too arduous and impractical for the citizenry to navigate as a process for taking back their government. The only other option is impeachment. Articles of impeachment cannot be vetoed, and require a majority (50 votes) in the Ohio House of Representatives and then a two-thirds majority (22 votes) in the Ohio Senate for conviction and removal from office. In addition to ImpeachDeWine.com, constituents can find and contact their state representatives at OhioHouse.gov. Only massive public demand for Governor DeWine’s resignation or impeachment can save what is left of Ohioans’ confidence in their public officials.

