TPD chief: ‘If somebody wants to kill... it’s going to be very hard for us to stop’

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The chief is speaking out about the multiple shooting in the City of Toledo. He says some of the shooting are revenge shootings.

Chief George Kral says this is not just a law enforcement issue. He says schools, police, pastors and community activists need to step up and work together. There are more murders in Toledo than last year. Toledo police chief George Kral agrees with the Toledo Branch of the NAACP that here’s a health pandemic. He says his officers treat every homicide the same.

“I completely disagree with the assertion that we’re not investigating inner-city crimes as much as we do in the suburbs that’s fundamentally untrue and it’s fundamentally unfair to say,” said Chief George Kral.

The murder count is now at 38 along with a string of shootings. The chief says some of the crimes are connected.

“It looks like there’s a few of them that are revenge or payback type shootings,” said Chief Kral.

He believes the cases will get solved.

“Felonious assault, shootings, homicides are non suppressible crimes. Meaning that if somebody wants to kill someone or shoot someone it’s going to be very hard for us to stop,” said Chief Kral.

He explained how officers are proactive with their policing by conduct gang sweeps, patrolling high crime areas and using data. He admits they’ve seen an uptick in gang violence.

“We have our criminal intelligence unit that works hand-in-hand with our crime guns task force. Our Nibim hits are through the roof meaning that we know one gun is involved in several shootings,” said Chief Kral.

So far this year TPD has confiscated 1010 guns from the streets. He explained how his team is tracking the suspects and guns.

“We’re seeing who’s with whom when the shootings are done and were using that intelligence to go after the shooters,” said Chief Kral.

The chief says part of the issue with putting suspects away is COVID-19. It brought the court system to a halt.

“I just want us to start picking up the speed in which we start putting people behind bars. We know who the bad guys are. We have active cases now. We need to get them through grand jury,” said Chief Kral.

