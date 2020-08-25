Advertisement

Anthony Dia to run for Toledo City Council seat

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The father of a slain Toledo Police officer is now planning to run for Toledo City Council.

Anthony Dia Sr. will announce a run for council Tuesday morning, according to sources close to the campaign. He will be running for the at-large seat currently held by Katie Moline, who was appointed to the seat after Sandy Spang vacated.

Dia is the father of Anthony Dia Jr., who was shot and killed July 4 in the parking lot of the Home Depot on Alexis Rd.

