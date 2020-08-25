August 25th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The high humidity will stick around today with highs in the upper 80s. There is a chance for a few scattered showers and storms mainly in the afternoon. A few storms may be strong or severe with damaging winds possibly. Tonight will be warm and humid with lows near 70-degrees. Showers and storms are possible around daybreak on Wednesday. The afternoon will heat up into the upper 80s to low 90s. Rain chances will increase on Friday and Saturday as tropical moisture interacts with a cold front.

